The Instagram Reels craze has taken one more life. This time, a youth allegedly creating reels of holy dip drowned in the Ganga River. The incident took place on Tuesday in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the youth can be seen bathing in the river. Suddenly, he starts to struggle underwater. The video ends in total chaos. The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a search operation for the drowned youth. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

Youth Making Instagram Reels In Ganga River Drowns:

Search Operation for Youth On:

दिनांक 28.03.2023 को थाना नरौरा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत गंगा नदी में एक युवक डूब गया था। पुलिस द्वारा गौताखोरो की मदद से तलाश हेुत सार्थक प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) March 29, 2023

