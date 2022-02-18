Jalna, Feb 18 (PTI) A sarpanch and two government officials were booked allegedly for irregularities to the tune of R 26 lakh in construction of toilets in Jalna in Maharashtra under the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Son-in-Law, Tries to Fake It As Electrocution; Arrested.

He said Rs 30,24 lakh were sanctioned to make 252 toilet blocks in Khamgaon village in Badnapur tehsil, but the accused, identified as sarpanch Saleem Shah Gadiwale, gramsevak Suresh Sonaji Ingle and then block development officer G.M Methe, allegedly conspired to build just 36 toilets at a cost of Rs 4.32 lakh.

Also Read | NSE Scam: Veda Missing From Email Id of Himalayan Yogi Who Guided NSE Former CEO Chitra Ramakrishna.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)