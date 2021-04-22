Thane, Apr 22 (PTI) Thane has added4,664 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,30,651, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 47 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,078, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.64 per cent, he added.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count stood at 71,421 and the death toll at 1,379, another official said.

