Chandrapur, Feb 6 (PTI) An adult tigress was found electrocuted in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, a forest official said.

The carcass was found on a farm plot in Nandgaon village in Pombhurna forest limits, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

"The tigress may have come in contact with the live wire fence around the farm plot. Further probe is underway," he said.

