Aurangabad, Apr 22 (PTI) With the addition of 1,207 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has gone up to 1,13,037, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Besides, 34 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 2,251, the official said.

Out of the 34 deaths, 20 were reported from the Government Medical College and Hospital, one from the civil hospital and 13 from private hospitals here, he said.

As many as 1,242 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of those who recovered from the infection in Aurangabad to 95,765, he said.

As of now, there are 15,021 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.

