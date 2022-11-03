Aurangabad, Nov 3 (PTI) The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited will deploy 35 electric buses in Marathwada's largest city by July next year, with the first batch of 15 vehicles hitting the roads in April, municipal chief Abhijit Choudhary said on Thursday.

The diesel fleet of the city's bus undertaking will also be increased from 57 to 100 by the end of the year, he added.

"The 33-seat electric buses will cost the administration Rs 59 per kilometre, which will be given to the firm that has been contracted for these vehicles," he added.

