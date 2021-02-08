Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The BMC's Standing Committee on Monday approved the setting up of a 100MW power plant on Middle Vaitarna Dam, officials said.

The facility, with a generation capacity of 208 million units annually, will comprise an 80MW hydro electric plant and a 20MW floating solar plant, and will save the BMC Rs 24.18 crore in power bills, said officials.

They said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be the country's first civic body to enter power generation, adding that facility will cost Rs 536 crore to build and the civic body would buy power from it at the rate of Rs 4.75 per unit for the next 25 years.

Middle Vaitarna Dam, 102.4 metres high and 565 metres long, named after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, was completed in Kochale village of Mokhada taluka of neighbouring Palghar district in 2014.

