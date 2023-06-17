Thane, June 17: A bus stop in Mira Bhayander civic area in Maharashtra's Thane district has been named 'Bangladesh'. The bus stop is located in Uttan Chowk in Bhayander West and has become the talking point among residents after a civic board was put up on Friday. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"The locality houses refugees from West Bengal who came here in search of jobs and cheap accommodation years ago. The area was originally known as Indira Nagar but used to be called Bangladesh due to the presence of Bengalis," a resident said.

Several residents have opposed the new name and said it would affect the identity of the locality.

