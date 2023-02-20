Mumbai, February 20: Mumbai is bringing India's first electric AC double-decker bus onto roads from Tuesday (February 21). The electric double-decker bus, operated by BEST, will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 8:45 am to 10:30 pm. The route number of this bus will be 115. Earlier, the bus on the same route would continue till 9:30 pm.

Mumbai's first electric AC double-decker bus fare is also relatively cheap. Passengers will have to pay Rs 6 after every kilometre. As many as 200 such buses will soon deploy on Mumbai roads, according to reports. "These buses are inducted under the National National clean air Programme (NCAP) and will provide a world-class travel experience to Mumbaikars," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while inaugurating it on February 14. "It's a historic moment for BEST to induct India's first AC electric double-decker bus in its fleet," the General Manager of BEST, Lokesh Chandra, was quoted as saying. Mumbai Metro Card, Available at Stations and SBI Branches, Can Be Used in BEST Buses Too, Watch This Video to Know More.

Mumbai's First Electric AC Double-Decker Bus Features

The model name of the bus is Switch Mobility EiV 22. It comes with advanced Lithium-ion NMC chemistry. It has modular battery options. The battery has a capacity of 231 kWh. It uses liquid cooling. The battery can be charged in about 1.5 to 3 hours. The battery capacity is enough to run the bus for up to 250 km. How to Recharge Mumbai 1 Metro Card Online: Follow These Simple Steps For Seamless Experience.

These buses will be manufactured at Switch Mobility's facility in Patalganda in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. These buses will have advanced features like digital ticketing, CCTV cameras, live tracking, a digital display, and a panic button for emergencies. Every bus has a capacity of around 65 passengers. The bus can carry at least 100 passengers if standing passengers are included.

