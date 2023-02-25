Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to win the bypoll in Kasba in Pune district.

Voting will take place for Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats on Sunday.

Earlier in the day. the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Kasba, Ravindra Dhangekar went on a hunger strike claiming the BJP distributed money to voters. He ended the strike after police assured they would investigate the matter.

Hitting back, Fadnavis said, "The BJP does not have the culture of distributing money. Whether we win or lose, we never distribute money. When someone is losing ground they make such allegations. We are winning in Kasba and Chinchwad."

"These allegations are not against the BJP but are aimed at insulting the voters of Kasba. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party does not have the right to speak about voters in this manner," Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport.

