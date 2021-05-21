Thane, May 21 (PTI) State entity CIDCO on Friday said it would start allotting houses under its 2018-19 scheme from July 1.

The town planning authority for Navi Mumbai said under the scheme 25,000 homes in Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Kharghar have been built as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, adding that the allotment process would be completed by October.

"Applicants who have paid the complete installments will get one month's time from June 1 to pay the remaining miscellaneous charges and then CIDCO will give the possession of the houses from July 1. And where the installments were unpaid, those applicants are given an extension till July 31 to pay the balance amount," it said in a release.

