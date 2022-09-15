Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) A 65-year-cleric was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of three minor girls in Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Monday after a woman saw the accused cleric touching her 12-year-old daughter inappropriately, the official said.

"The incident took place in an office of the Bohra Muslim community in Karjat, where children had assembled to read holy books. On the complaint of the 12-year-old girl, we have arrested the cleric, who was remanded in police custody till Friday. He has allegedly targeted three girls," he said.

A case was registered on Tuesday against the cleric under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

