Palghar, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday virtually inaugurated the office complex of the charity commissioner in Palghar district.

He said his government was committed to the development of the district by taking into account environment considerations and aspirations of the people.

The aim is to bring tribals, who form a large part of the district's population, into the mainstream through all-round development, Shinde said via video link at the inauguration event.

