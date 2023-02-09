Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inaugurated a widened Kopri road bridge on the railway tracks in Thane district, an official said.

The overbridge (ROB) has been widened to 4-plus-4 configuration from the present 2-plus-2 lanes, which would give relief to motorists using the arterial Eastern Express Highway to travel from Mumbai to Thane and beyond, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

"The bridge is 784 metres long and 37.04 metres wide now. The MMRDA funded the widening work while the portion of the structure above the tracks was built by Central Railway," the official said.

Korpi had become a bottleneck on Eastern Express Highway as traffic from a total of 10 lanes would get squeezed at the area since the bridge had just four lanes, he said.

"Due to the new bridge, motorists will save time as well as fuel during their commute. The widening of Korpi bridge will also reduce traffic at Teen Hath naka in Thane," said MMRDA metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas.

