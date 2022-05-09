Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has received an invitation from Dashrath Gaddi's chief seer Brijmohan Das to visit Ayodhya, a statement by the state party unit said on Monday.

Das visited Tilak Bhavan, the Congress' state unit office here, on Monday.

"During his (Das) visit to Tilak Bhavan, he invited Nana Patole to Ayodhya to take darshan of Lord Ram. His invitation has been accepted," the statement said.

Interestingly, Ayodhya and Hindutva have taken the centre stage in Maharashtra politics of late amid the heightened pitch for Hindutva.

Recently, MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his visit to Ayodhya in June.

Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray is also slated to visit the temple town in Uttar Pradesh next month.

