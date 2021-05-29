Pune, May 28 (PTI) The convocation ceremony of the 140th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) was held at the premier defence institute on Friday with 215 cadets being conferred a degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

An official said these comprise 48 cadets in the Science stream, 93 in Computer Science and 74 in Arts, adding that 18 cadets from other nations were also awarded degrees during the programme.

"The B.Tech stream, comprising of 44 Naval and 52 Air Force cadets, got three-year course completion certificates. They will be given their degrees on completion of one-year training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad," he said.

