Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) A constable was on Saturday afternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he was checking vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

Kumar Gaikwad (48) was stationed at Peth, over 110 kilometres from here, and died when he tried to stop the speeding trailer truck going towards Gujarat, an official said.

"The driver of the truck, identified as Rajiv Garje, attempted to dodge the checking by increasing the speed of his vehicle, in the process running over Gaikwad," he said.

Garje was charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving among other offences under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

