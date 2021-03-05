Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande on Friday moved a private member's bill in the Legislative Council, seeking a ban on using names and images of gods, saints, great personalities and national heroes on nameboards or signboards of beer bars or liquor shops.

The bill will be discussed in the next session.

"The bill was admitted by the House for discussion. It will be discussed in the next session," Kayande told PTI over phone.

