Maharashtra: Farmer Couple Commits Suicide in Jalna Due to Financial Issues

Jalna, June 15: A farmer couple allegedly committed suicide in Ghodegaon in Jalna district on Monday morning over financial issues, police said.

A Maupuri police station official said Suresh (26) and Anita Khandebharad (24) were found hanging from the ceiling of their house.

"The family has said the couple, married two years ago, were facing economic hardships. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

