Maharashtra: Farmer Couple Commits Suicide in Jalna Due to Financial Issues

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 07:59 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jalna, June 15: A farmer couple allegedly committed suicide in Ghodegaon in Jalna district on Monday morning over financial issues, police said.

A Maupuri police station official said Suresh (26) and Anita Khandebharad (24) were found hanging from the ceiling of their house.

"The family has said the couple, married two years ago, were facing economic hardships. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

