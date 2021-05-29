Aurangabad, May 29 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday met police officials in Aurangabad in Maharashtra and demanded action in the case of a party worker getting beaten up in Jalna some days ago.

Darekar, leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, said he met Aurangabad Range Inspector General of Police KMM Prasanna.

Darekar demanded action against senior officials, including the inspector and deputy superintendent of police of the area where the incident took place.

The BJP worker, identified as Shivraj Narialwale, was hit on April 9 by some policemen in a hospital in Jalna, officials had said.

