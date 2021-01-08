Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Medical officers including doctors in 18 state-run hospitals in Maharashtra said on Friday that they would go on a one-day token strike on January 11 if they did not get salary hike as per the 7th pay commission.

The government had assured that the 7th pay commission's recommendation will be implemented but did not fulfill the promise, a doctor from a state-run hospital here said.

Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of J J Hospital here, however, warned in a letter on Friday that doctors will face action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979 as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 if they took part in the protest.

Doctors should not resort to agitation amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that no leave will be granted till January 11.

