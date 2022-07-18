Bhandara, Jul 17 (PTI) An operation to rescue six fishermen stranded on the bed of Wainganga river in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday is facing difficulties due to darkness and rising water level, an official said.

The operation is underway in Pathri village in Pavni taluka and the district disaster management officials have requested their counterparts in Mumbai to arrange for a State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) team to bolster the effort, he added.

