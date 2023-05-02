Aurangabad, May 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra forest department has commissioned a motorboat for patrolling at Jayakwadi bird sanctuary to check on illegal sand extraction and fishing, an official said on Tuesday.

The department will also increase manpower for frequent patrolling at the sanctuary located in Paithan, Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajendra Nale said.

Jayakwadi dam, located on Godavari, is nearly 400 km long and is spread in Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts of Maharashtra. It is home to several varieties of birds, he said.

To maintain a favourable environment for birds and to check on sand extraction and illegal fishing, the forest department has purchased an eight-seater boat, which will be run with the help of locals who will be employed as forest labourers, the official said.

The forest authorities had earlier seized a truck and boat involved in illegal sand extraction. Hence, to prevent such activities, a motorboat has been commissioned to patrol the area, he added.

