Latur (Maha), Aug 16 (PTI) Police on Monday recovered 26 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.88 lakh from four persons, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an autorickshaw in the Latur MIDC area and took three passengers in custody.

The trio led police to their accomplice, a resident of Raiwadi village, whom they used to sell the stolen handsets, the official said.

