Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) Four persons were killed after their car collided with a truck in Junnar tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the day near Dangat Nagar on Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway under the jurisdiction of Ale Phata police station, an official said.

All four occupants of the car, travelling from Mumbai side, were killed on the spot when the vehicle collided with a truck, he said.

The deceased, aged between 21 to 44 years, were residents of Parner in Ahmednagar district, the official said.

It is suspected that one of the drivers might have dozed off at the wheel, causing the collision, said an official from the Ale Phata police station.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, she said.

