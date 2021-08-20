Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday said that the newly-announced Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Award will be given to IT companies in the state in five different categories.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Declared on August 23; Students Can Check Scores Online at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra Minister of State for IT Satej Patil made the announcement.

Also Read | Haryana: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Gurugram’s Pataudi; Case Registered.

"The aim of the award is to recognise the contribution of IT companies in the prospects of the state as well as to encourage the entrepreneurs and start ups. There will be five categories of the award, which will be given out every year on August 20," he said.

Late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 in Mumbai. The award is named after him for his efforts to introduce computer and IT in the country, Patil said.

"The award will be given in five categories in the information technology sector - IT Engineering Service Software, IT Enabled Service (BPO/KPO), IT Infrastructure (Data Centre), Most Promising Start Up and Special Award for Contribution to Maharashtra," he added.

The award comprises a memento and a citation. There will be no cash prize in the award as these companies already have huge revenues, but it is aimed at recognising their contribution to the society and state, he said.

This year, the advertisement inviting nominations for the awards will be issued on August 20 and the nominations can be submitted by September 15. The applications will be scrutinised on September 27 and the first meeting of the scrutiny committee will be held on September 30, followed by its last meeting on October 20 this year, he said.

For this year, the recipient of the award will be announced in the last week of October, after which the award distribution function will be organised, the minister said.

Use of information technology for social and economic development of the country is the pivot of modernisation. Late Rajiv Gandhi had laid emphasis on the expansion and use of information technology and its effective utilisation in national development, he said.

"The Union government has come up with BharatNet policy and optical fibre network is being laid in the country. Vidarbha and Marathwada regions have completed 95 per cent work of laying optical fibres while western Maharashtra has 60 per cent completion rate. Konkan region is facing more challenges chiefly because of some natural calamities including Tauktae cyclone," he said.

"Once that work is completed, tier-II and tier-III cities in the state will be able to have more homegrown IT services and industries," said the minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)