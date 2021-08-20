Chennai, August 20:The Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on Monday, August 23, 2021. The announcement was made by the Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examination (TNDGE) on Friday. Students who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2021 Board Exams have to visit the official websites of the Board - dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in to check the cores online. Students can also download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2021 from the official website.

TN SSLC Result 2021; How to Check Results Online

Students have to visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in to check TN SSLC Results 2021 scores online. On the homepage, click on the link 'TN 10th or SSLC Result 2021' A login page will appear where you have to enter the login credentials to check the scores After entering the credentials click on the 'Submit; button The TN SSLC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Students can download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result for future use.

In its official notification, the Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examination (TNDGE) stated that the TN SSLC Class 10 Mark Certificate would be available for download from the official websites from August 23, 2021. This year the TN SSLC exam was not conducted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this, the students will be marked on the basis on the alternative assessment criteria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).