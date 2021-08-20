Gurugram, August 20: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Pataudi village of Haryana's Gurugram district. The incident took place on August 2. The accused has been identified as Sajid. After committing the crime, the accused even threatened to kill her if she tells it to anybody. An FIR has been registered in the matter. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped By Two Men In Moving Car In Shastri Park; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused climbed the wall of the woman's house and on the night of August 2 and raped her. He also covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming. Again on August 10, Sajid allegedly entered the woman's house by scaling the wall. When he tried to rape her, she screamed and alerted her family members.

The woman's relatives then caught the accused and informed her [parents. "The man's family was called to the woman's home, and they first promised to get him married to her, after which they were allowed to return to their house. However, on August 11, the man returned with some relatives and started pressuring the family not to tell anyone about the incident.," reported the media house quoting Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, as saying. Faridabad Horror: Woman Allegedly Confined In A Room, Gangraped For 9 Days in Ballabhgarh; Case Registered.

The family of the women also alleged that the accused was carrying a pistol. The woman then consumed poison. The rape survivor was immediately rushed to a hospital, and later she was discharged after treatment. A case was registered at the Pataudi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. However, no arrests have been made so far.

