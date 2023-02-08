Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Days after a doctor from Thane district of Maharashtra forgot a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 23.50 lakh on an express train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered it from the house of a man in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | “Prime Minister Modi is Admired All over the Globe Because of His Vision” WATCH: – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife After Quarrel in Bhavnagar District, Tries To Flee, Gets Killed in Road Accident.

All the valuables in the bag were intact, he said.

The incident occurred on February 1 when a state government doctor and his wife were travelling from Hyderabad to Kalyan in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai.

"When the train halted due to a signal failure at Ambernath station (in Thane district), the doctor and his wife decided to get down instead of waiting for the train to start moving again. In a hurry, they forgot a bag containing jewellery worth more than Rs 23.50 lakh in the coach," said Kalyan GRP senior inspector Arsuddin Sheikh.

The couple later lodged an FIR with the Kalyan GRP.

"Police scanned CCTV footages in Hyderabad and Mumbai and spotted an elderly man carrying a similar bag at Dadar railway station. He was identified and found to be a co-passenger of the complainant," Sheikh said.

A GRP team with the help of Ahmedabad police reached the residence of the man on February 6 and recovered the bag. "All the jewellery in the bag was found intact," the officer said.

A case has been registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)