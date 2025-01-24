Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Ramghat in Prayagraj on Friday evening to take part in the sacred 'Sandhya Aarti,' a ritual dedicated to the holy river Ganga. The ritual, led by women, included the performance of the 'Ganga Aarti' at the Triveni Sangam.

The Ganga Aarti, performed by a group of priests, is a traditional ceremony held at sunset to honour and revere the river.

During the ritual, priests lit large oil lamps and performed synchronized movements while chanting hymns and mantras, creating a spiritual and captivating atmosphere.

Devotees and visitors also participated in the aarti, offering prayers and expressing their devotion and gratitude to the Ganga.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam on Friday, as the Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, continue to inspire spiritual fervour among devotees from around the world.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the ritual, taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, along with several ministers of his cabinet.

Earlier in the day, a sea of devotees was seen taking a holy dip in drone visuals from Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

As of 10 am, over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had taken part in the sacred bath, according to official data shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, more than 102 million people have taken a holy dip in the holy waters.

Authorities are making special preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date that is expected to bring large crowds of devotees.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

