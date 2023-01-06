Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,780, an official from the state health department said.

The toll stood at 1,48,418 after one casualty was reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 79,88,228 as 30 patients recovered from the infection, he said.

The state had on Thursday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases.

With 12,916 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,60,00,577.

As per the health department report, Pune and Mumbai circles logged 11 cases each, followed by Nashik circle with six, Nagpur with two and one case each from Latur and Aurangabad.

The single casualty of the day was reported from Nagpur circle, it was stated.

With this, the state currently has 133 active COVID-19 cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest 63 patients, followed by 29 in Mumbai and eight in Thane district.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, 2,29,767 passengers had arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports since December 24, 2022 and 5,071 of them underwent RT-PCR test.

At least 10 international flyers have tested positive at these airports so far and the latest one is from Mumbai.

In the wake of the rise in the Covid-19 cases in some countries like China, South Korea, Brazil and USA, the screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports was started from December 24.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,780; fresh cases 32; death toll 1,48,418; recoveries 79,88,228; active cases 134; total tests: 8,60,00,577.

