Palghar, May 11 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and then fled from their house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Issues New Guidelines, Bans Use of Loudspeakers From 10 Pm to 6 Am.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nallasopara area of Palghar, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said, adding that the motive behind the killing was not yet known,

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

The accused, Naresh alias Narshu Naik, allegedly attacked his sister-in-law Meena Naik (55) with a crowbar and then ran way. The woman died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem.

The police have launched a search for the accused and registered a case against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)