Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested in Dombivali in Thane district on Monday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The accused's daughter goes for tuition at a home nearby and the incident took place there, Tilak Nagar police station inspector Ajay Aphale said.

"He accused a 15-year-old girl in that home of beating up his daughter and making her sit on the last bench. He took the victim to an isolated spot and molested her. He has been charged under POCSO Act and IPC provisions," he added.

