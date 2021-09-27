Pune, September 27: A shocking incident has surfaced from Maharashtra's Pune where a man allegedly set his sister on fire over a property dispute. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as 45-year-old Shyam Patange while the victim is his 48-year-old sister named Rajashri Patange. The report states that the brother-sister duo lives in the area. The man has been remanded to police custody in connection with the crime.

The incident took place in a society in Aundh on Friday afternoon where the man set his sister on fire after a heated argument. The accused, who was drunk, arrived at his sister's house in Aundh. She was sitting on a chair in the kitchen of her house when he came and started arguing about property their parents had left to them. A case was registered under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Chaturshringi police station. Bhiwandi Shocker: Jobless Man Sets Wife on Fire After She Refuses to Give Him Money to Buy Alcohol.

Anguished by the behavior of his sister, the man picked a match and threw it on her, starting the fire. The woman sustained burns on her face and torso. According to police, the man has a Master’s in Arts degree and works at a pesticide factory, while the woman is a homemaker. Soon after the incident was reported, police began an investigation into the case.

Assistant police inspector Sandeep Pawar of Chaturshrungi police station who is investigating the case was quoted in the report saying that their parents are no more and they have left a flat and a shop for their two kids, but there is no will due to which the duo are fighting over the possession. After the victim gave his statement, the cops launched a hunt to nab the culprit and arrested him from his house the next day.

