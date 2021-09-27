Chandigarh, September 27: Another case of robbery has been reported from Ludhiana on Saturday night. Reports inform that a flour mill owner was allegedly intercepted by two masked men on his way back to home. The accused reportedly tried to snatch his bag containing over Rs 1 lakh and assaulted him when he resisted their robbery bid. The duo then allegedly took the bag from the victim, identified as Suresh Kumar, and fled the spot. A case has been registered in the matter and investigations are underway.

According to reports, Kumar was going to his home after wrapping up the work at his flour mill when the two men blocked his way and tried to snatch cash worth Rs 1.60 lakh from him. When Kumar resisted, they attacked him with a sharp weapon, took the bag containing the cash and fled the spot. “The two tried to snatch my cash bag. As I resisted, they thrashed me and made off with the bag that contained about Rs 1.60 lakh," Kumar was quoted as saying by Times Of India. Uttar Pradesh: Man, Elderly Father Robbed of Over Rs 1 Lakh in Noida.

The two men reportedly came on a bike with a third accomplice. The bike was parked few metres away from the incident spot. According to the report, ACP (East) Davinder Chaudhary said, “A case has been lodged. CCTV cameras have captured the robbers.” The investigation to nab the robbers is underway. Tamil Nadu: Robber Tricks Kids Posing As Their Father's Friend, Escapes With Gold Jewellery and Cash in Avadi.

In an another incident in Punjab's Mohali. A man was shot at during an unsuccessful attempt of robbery Friday evening. The victim was rushed to the hospital.A case was registered under sections 307, 379B and 341 of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the Armed Act in the matter at the Kharar (Sadar) police station and investigation is underway.

