Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing his former business partner to death over old enmity in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Youth Dies After Bluetooth Earphone Device Explodes in His Ear During Phone Call.

According to the police, the accused Ankesh Gupta allegedly stabbed Sameer Pathere to death with a knife in Mumbra area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Also Read | Assam, Meghalaya CMs Set Up Committees To Resolve 12 Border Disputes in Phased Manner Through Talks.

Gupta allegedly attacked the victim around 2.30 am and walked into the police station with the blood-stained knife at 4 am, an official said, adding that the deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem.

The accused and the victim had gone into business jointly, but later separated due to some differences, and the murder was a fallout of old enmity, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, while the police are on the lookout for Gupta's accomplice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)