Palghar, Oct 12 (PTI)A man allegedly killed his 62- year-old grandmother in Maharashtra's Palghar district over suspicion that she practised witchcraft on him, police said on Monday.

The accused, Kailas Dangte, a resident of Yeshwant Nagar in Vikramgad taluka, believed that he was facing problems in life because of the witchcraft practised by his grandmother and used to quarrel with her over it, they said.

On Sunday, the accused allegedly hit his grandmother with an axe several times and then fled from the house, an official at the district police control room said.

The woman died on the spot, he said.

One of the family members alerted the police who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and search is underway for the accused, he said.

