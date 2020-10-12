Ladakh, October 12: The seventh round of Corps Commander talks between the armies of India and China is scheduled to be held today, i.e. on October 12 with a specific agenda to firm up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from the friction points in eastern Ladakh. The talks between the two nations is scheduled to begin at 12 noon today at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side would be represented by outgoing 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his successor Lt Gen PGK Menon.

At the Corps Commander talks today, the two sides are also expected to look into further steps to maintain stability on the ground and avoid any action that may trigger fresh tension in the region. After the sixth round of military talks between the two nations on September 21, the two sides announced several key decisions including not sending more troops to the frontline, refraining from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, among other things. China Wants India to Vacate Key Heights Before De-Escalation on LAC: Indian Army Sources.



According to reports, the military talks were held to explore ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave. Days after the military talks, India and China had held diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, but no concrete outcome emerged from the negotiation on September 30.

