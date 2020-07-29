Palghar, Jul 29 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his son to death in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

Khwaja Miya Shaikh was arrested for strangling his elder son Aman (32) during a heated argument, inspector Srirang Gosavi said.

The accused would frequently quarrel with the victim, who was a recovering drug addict and jobless, the official said.

The situation worsened during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the accused strangled the victim with a piece of cloth when his younger son had stepped out to get food, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI

