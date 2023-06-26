Aurangabad, June 23: Setting an example of communal harmony, Muslims of a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have decided to defer Bakri Eid celebrations by a day as it coincides with the Ashadhi Ekadashi, officials said on Thursday.

Every year, thousands of pilgrims visit the Vitthal temple at Pandharpur, nearly 15 km from the district headquarters, besides the Waluj Industrial area on Ashadhi Ekadashi. This temple is different from the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur of Solapur district which draws lakhs of devotees.

Considering that Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid fall on June 29 this year, the Aurangabad police reached out to Vitthal devotees and Muslims. A meeting between the members of the two communities was held in the village on Wednesday, officials said.

Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya's idea of celebrating the two festivals on two different days was discussed in this meeting, said a media release by Avinash Aghav, inspector of MIDC Waluj police station.

The religious leaders and people from the Muslim community present at the meeting unanimously agreed to celebrate Bakri Eid on June 30, the next day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. “They also agreed to facilitate the pilgrims visiting Pandharpur,” said the release.

