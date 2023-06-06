While the hatemongers and political leaders are busy spreading hatred, resulting in communal tension across India, a little shop in Kolkata is sending a message of unity and brotherhood. The shop is named "Two Brothers" and is owned by two friends, one Muslim and the other Hindu. A user on Twitter shared a beautiful photo depicting two men seated inside a cosy shop as they share a laugh and the essence of life. "A neighborhood shop run by a Hindu and a Muslim. The name of the store is 'Two Brothers'. With time, the shop that repairs shoes and leather bags have become smaller.. But still exists," Debotri Ghosh wrote in the caption. Dancing Bhelpuri: Man Makes Bhelpuri With 60 Ingredients While Dancing Rapidly, Video Goes Viral.

'Two Brothers'

A neighborhood shop run by a Hindu and a Muslim. The name of the store is 'Two Brothers'. With time, the shop that repairs shoes and leather bags have become smaller.. But still exists. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fpyDDwzfXd — Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)