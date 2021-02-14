Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 455 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,38,755,an official release said.

With six new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the district in east Maharashtra's Vidarbha region went up to 4,230, it said.

A total of 251 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Nagpur district to 1,30,478, the release said, adding that the district is now left with 4,047 active cases.

With 3,337 new tests for coronavirus on Sunday, the total number of samples tested so far in Nagpur district reached 11,22,169.

