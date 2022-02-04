Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) At least 825 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while five died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division Result 2021 For Winter Zone Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 4,71,057 and the toll reached 8,836, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: TMC Releases Candidate List for February 27 Polls.

As many as 2,672 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,55,382, leaving the district with 6,839 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,70,786 were from Nashik city, 1,74,399 from other parts of the district, 13,829 from Malegaon and 8,127 from outside the district, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)