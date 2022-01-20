Nashik, Jan 20 (PTI) With the addition of 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,41,495 on Thursday, an official said.

At least 1,691 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,17,893 and the toll to 8,775, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the district so far, 2,52,073 were detected in Nashik city, 1,64,970 in other parts of the district, 13,279 in Malegaon and 7,257 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

There are currently 14,827 patients undergoing treatment in the district, the official added.

