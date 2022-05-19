Nagpur, May 19 (PTI) More than 200 wild animals, including tigers, leopards and deer, were spotted during a waterhole survey conducted at Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Prime Minister #NarendraModi Will Share a Winning Mantra Tomorrow … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The waterhole survey was held on May 16 as part of Nisrganubhav-2022 organised by the forest department at the reserve, the official said.

Also Read | PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 Supervisor Horticulture Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Check Details Here.

At least 222 wild animals were spotted during the survey, which was conducted in five ranges of the reserve and 71 machans were made available for the exercise conducted by the field staff, said Pradhu Nath Shukla, the deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur.

The public survey was planned in the buffers ranges of Paoni (unified control) and Nagalwadi and 34 machans were offered for the programme, he said.

A tigress with four cubs and a leopard were sighted in Nagalwadi range, the official said.

Sambar and spotted deer, wild boars, sloth bears, chitals, nilgais, gaurs, porcupine etc were some of the other wild animals spotted during the survey, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)