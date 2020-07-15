Nagpur, Jul 15 (PTI) Three persons were nabbed and over 600 kg of cannabis was seized from a truck in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a truck at Mouda toll booth in Mathani on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

At least 637 kg of cannabis valued at over Rs 95 lakh was seized from the vehicle, he said.

Three persons have been apprehended in this regard and further probe was underway, the official added.

