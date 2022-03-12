Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 324 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,70,951, and death toll reached 1,43,752.

Mumbai and Pune cities recorded 31 and 70 new infections but no deaths.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 149 new coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai (70), Nashik (56), Akola (14), Aurangabad (six), Kolhapur and Latur (five each) and Nagpur (19).

A person from Panvel near Mumbai and another from Ahmednagar district died of COVID-19 since previous evening.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is now 1.82 per cent.

As many as 525 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,20,474.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.

With 62,047 coronavirus tests conducted since Friday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,90,233.

There are 2,721 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra now. Currently 18,009 people are in home quarantine and 554 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 324; New deaths: two; Active cases: 2,721; New tests conducted: 62,047.

