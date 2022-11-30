Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43 new coronavirus cases, zero fatality and 79 recoveries, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,35,800 while death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 50 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

Mumbai recorded eight new cases while Pune city reported 10.

The tally of recoveries stood at 79,86,998. The recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

There are 395 active cases in the state now.

As many as 11,893 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the test tally to 8,56,40,964.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Fresh cases: 43; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 395; New Tests: 11,893.

