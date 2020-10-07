Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the "ease of doing business" policy for the hospitality sector in the state, bringing down the number of licences required for businesses.

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray hailed the decision as "landmark".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch ‘Jan Andolan’ Campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Tomorrow.

According to a graphic shared by the minister on Twitter, one will only need to procure 10 licences, unlike 70 previously required, for doing business.

Earlier, 15 no objection certificates (NOCs) were required from seven departments for the purpose, while now nine self-certifications will do, the graphic stated.

Also Read | Doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Protest Over Non-Payment of Salaries.

The number of application forms to be submitted have also been reduced to eight from the earlier 70, it was stated.

"Today, the Cabinet has passed the landmark 'Ease of Doing Business' norms for the hospitality sector in Maharashtra. This move was being long discussed and overdue, however, the MVA cabinet put it into motion for approval," Thackeray tweeted after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister also thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others for the decision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)