India News | Maha Returnee Tests Positive, Goa COVID-19 Count Reaches 71

Panaji, May 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one over all while that of active ones reduced as two people were discharged after recovery from the infection, said state health secretary Neela Mohanan on Sunday.

The man detected with the virus on Sunday had traveled from Maharashtra to Goa, she added.

The number of active cases is Goa is now 27, while the over all count is 71.

Speaking about the fifth phase of the coronavirus- induced lockdown that will begin on Monday, Mohanan said night curfew had been relaxed from 9pm to 5am, adding "from June 8, guidelines will have certain relaxations".

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 71, new cases: one, deaths: nil, discharged: 44, active cases 27, Samples tested till date: 19,491.

